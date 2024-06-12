3,129,386 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,129,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,807,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,545,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 229,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 1,925,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,863. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

