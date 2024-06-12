3,700 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 206,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after acquiring an additional 285,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.