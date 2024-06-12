42-coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $106.18 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00115119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

