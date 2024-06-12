4,980,259 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,980,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,242,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,255,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,486. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

