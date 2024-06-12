54,519 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000. Visteon comprises about 4.0% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $108.86. 62,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.24. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $103.34 and a 1-year high of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

