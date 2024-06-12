570,061 Shares in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Bought by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. WalkMe makes up about 5.8% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WalkMe Price Performance
Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 210,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,493. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of -0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
