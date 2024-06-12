570,061 Shares in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Bought by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000. WalkMe makes up about 5.8% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 210,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,493. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of -0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKME. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WKME

About WalkMe

(Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.