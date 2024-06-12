5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Down 2.2%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 16,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 5,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

5N Plus Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $390.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.81.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

