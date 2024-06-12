65,594 Shares in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IROHU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of IROHU stock remained flat at $10.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

