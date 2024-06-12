72 Investment Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

72 Investment Holdings LLC reduced its position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,423 shares during the period. Entrada Therapeutics accounts for about 11.6% of 72 Investment Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 72 Investment Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Entrada Therapeutics worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $151,227 and sold 12,475 shares valued at $188,963. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 17,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,300. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

