800,000 Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Purchased by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,440,000. Pharvaris makes up 2.0% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 2.51% of Pharvaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Pharvaris Stock Performance
NASDAQ PHVS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
Pharvaris Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
