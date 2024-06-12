8,906 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 610,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

