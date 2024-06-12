987 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,735,726. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. 589,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,242. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. AAON’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.