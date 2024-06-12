AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,955,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.39. The firm has a market cap of $293.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

