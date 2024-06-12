ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABM. UBS Group upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,188. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

