Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $19.46.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
