Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $656,306.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,597,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,108,447.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alan R. Goodson acquired 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $65,317.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,317.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $656,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,597,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,108,447.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,675.

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.