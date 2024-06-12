Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
ACP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 170,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.17.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
