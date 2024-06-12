Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 75.7% in May

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Adagene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.31% of Adagene worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Stock Performance

Shares of ADAG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,400. Adagene has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

