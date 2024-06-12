ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Feutune Light Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 196,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 142,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLFV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,444. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Feutune Light Acquisition Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

