ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 478,171 OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 478,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. OmniAb makes up 1.1% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in OmniAb during the third quarter worth $100,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OmniAb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in OmniAb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OmniAb by 2.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 80,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 240,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,059.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,647.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,193.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OABI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 162,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. OmniAb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.08.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Stories

