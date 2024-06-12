ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,601 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 33,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,608. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $91.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

