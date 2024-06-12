ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,601 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
RLMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 33,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,608. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $91.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relmada Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.