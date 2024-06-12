ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $5.89 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.70. 2,617,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.