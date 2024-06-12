ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,869,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 6,067,565 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

