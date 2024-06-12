ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $651,000 Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Gossamer Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 974,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,142. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

