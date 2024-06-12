ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $962,000 Investment in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 231,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,918,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Trading Up 5.5 %

DCTH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,875. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.