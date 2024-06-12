ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 185,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Voyager Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VYGR. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

VYGR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 232,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $467.79 million, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.04. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

