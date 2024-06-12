ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.7% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 76,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

