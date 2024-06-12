ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 264,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after purchasing an additional 962,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 97,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

