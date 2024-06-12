Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $554.00 to $529.00. The stock had previously closed at $465.43, but opened at $453.84. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Adobe shares last traded at $461.39, with a volume of 320,473 shares.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.14 and a 200-day moving average of $543.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.