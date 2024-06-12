Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in May

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advantest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,832. Advantest has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $914.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.83 million. Advantest had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantest will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

