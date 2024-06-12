AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DWUS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

