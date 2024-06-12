Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $144.02 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $144.02 million and $28.98 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,087,503,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,087,503,355.1299906 with 486,015,466.7776834 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.88920797 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $23,360,060.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

