AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74. AGCO has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.