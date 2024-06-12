AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 2,208,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,385,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,309,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

