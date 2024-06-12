Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) is Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,527 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up 18.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $53,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 507,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.