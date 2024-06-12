Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 359,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $319,100 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

