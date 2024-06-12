Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,700 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the May 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 839.5 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF remained flat at $67.75 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $85.36.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.