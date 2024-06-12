Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,700 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the May 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 839.5 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF remained flat at $67.75 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $85.36.
About Akzo Nobel
