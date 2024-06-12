Alexander Otto Sells 91,778 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,287.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,522,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,254,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SITE Centers Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after buying an additional 384,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,012 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,341,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

