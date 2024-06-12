Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $187,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 423,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 288,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

LNT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,986. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

