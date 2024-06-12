Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 60,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 200,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Almacenes Éxito Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth about $83,865,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 10,025,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,487,000 after buying an additional 996,152 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 9,647.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,422,000 after buying an additional 9,859,069 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,850,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 11,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 842,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 835,862 shares during the last quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.