Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alpha Square Group S LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 1.5% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,910,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,968. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,197 shares of company stock worth $12,456,857. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

