Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $179.56. 18,572,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,420,824. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.