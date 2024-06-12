Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $174.38 and last traded at $175.02. 4,769,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,386,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

