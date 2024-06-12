AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.13. 259,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,957. The stock has a market cap of C$9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.62 and a 12-month high of C$31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.93.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,715.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,124 shares of company stock worth $5,791,758. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

