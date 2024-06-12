Altimeter Capital Management LP Acquires 1,236,490 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 191.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236,490 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up approximately 4.6% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of PDD worth $275,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PDD by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PDD by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,265,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,376. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

