Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANRO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE ANRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 27,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a current ratio of 26.02. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith purchased 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $100,614.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,039,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

