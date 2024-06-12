Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MO. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after buying an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,094 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,810,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

