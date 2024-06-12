ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 192.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $8.56 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,280. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

