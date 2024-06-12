Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up to $34.66

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $36.71. Ameresco shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 13,988 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $110,892 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

