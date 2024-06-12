América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMX opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.