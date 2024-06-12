American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Rebel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
American Rebel Company Profile
